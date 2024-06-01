RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC provides central forces to prevent post-poll violence
June 01, 2024  22:14
image
Acting tough on post-poll violence, the Election Commission has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any incidents based on the assessment provided by them as well as central observers, sources said on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been provided security forces till two days after the counting day, the sources said. 

Along with Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls were also held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The counting of votes in assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will take place on June 2.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested
Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested

The mother was arrested after confirmation that teen's blood samples were replaced with hers.

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.

Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances