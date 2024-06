According to them, the NDA is scheduled to win 400 seats.





While the India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave the NDA 361-401 seats and INDIA bloc 131-166 seats, the News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll has give the NDA 400 seats, and 107 seats to INDIA.

Two of the most awaited exit polls, by Axis My Indi and Today's Chanakya, have finally put out their exit poll results for the Lok Sabha elections.