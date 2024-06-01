Axis My India exit poll gives BJP 2-3 seats in Kerala





According to the exit poll, the BJP will win 20-22 seats in Karnataka while Congress will win 3-5 seats. The JD-S is likely to win 3 seats.





In Kerala, the BJP is seen to win 2-3 seats, while the Congress will win 13-14 seats. The ruling LDF is seen to win just 1 seat.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll shows the BJP sweeping Karnataka, where it lost the assembly election last year, and more importantly, winning 2-3 seats in Kerala, where it has never won a Lok Sabha seats before.