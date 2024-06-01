7th phase: Voting underway in 57 seats, Modi in fray

Voting is underway in 57 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight states and Union Territories during the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.





The states where polling is being held are Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.





Among the key candidates in the fray in the last phase include Prime Minisyter Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), Vikarmaditya Singh (Mandi), Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh (Khadoor Sahib), former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi (Jalandhar), Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti (Pataliputra), and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour).





Polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also take place simultaneously.