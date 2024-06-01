6 exit polls give NDA clean sweep

6 exit polls give NDA clean sweepJune 01, 2024 20:10
To consolidate the results, six exit polls so far have given the ruling National Democratic Alliance a clean sweep of over 300 seats.
- India News-D Dynamics gives NDA 371 seats and INDIA just 125 seats.
- Jan Ki Baat gives NDA 362-392 seats and 141-161 seats to INDIA.
- R Bharat Matrize gives NDA 353-368 seats and 118-133 seats to INDIA.
- Republic TV-P Marq gives 359 seats to NDA and 154 seats to INDIA.
- News Nation gives 342-378 seats to NDA and 153-169 seats to INDIA.
- Dainik Bhaskar gives a wide margin of 281-350 seats to NDA and 145-201 seats to INDIA.
More exit poll results as they come in.