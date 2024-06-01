RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
56 deaths due to heat stroke recorded in India in last 3 months
June 01, 2024  22:00
image
India has recorded 56 deaths from 24,849 suspected cases of heat stroke between March and May, according to data by the Union health ministry. 

According to the data compiled by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 46 of these deaths were recorded in May alone (till May 30). 

Between May 1 and 30, 19,189 suspected heat stroke cases were reported in the country, it said.

The data does not include deaths from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi and the final numbers are expected to be higher, a source said.

Heatwave conditions have gripped large swathes of the country. India on Friday alone reported at least 40 suspected heat-related deaths, 25 of them of staff deployed on Lok Sabha poll duty in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to officials, heat-related deaths were reported from Odisha (10), Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4) and Uttar Pradesh (1) on Thursday also. Rajasthan has reported at least five heat-related deaths so far.

According to health ministry data, Madhya Pradesh saw 14 confirmed deaths due to heat-related illnesses over the last three months followed by Maharashtra with 11.

"Reports on heat stroke deaths are being awaited from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. Some states have reported issues in data entry. The data visible may not be final submission from states. So the numbers are expected to be higher than this," an official source said.

According to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the cause of death should be certified as heat stroke or hyperthermia where the measured antemortem body temperature at the time of collapse was more than or equal to 40.6 degrees Celsius.

'Autopsy Findings in Heat Related Deaths', a set of guidelines released by the NCDC in March, defined heat-related death as a death in which exposure to high ambient temperature either caused the loss of life or significantly contributed to it.

Deaths may also be certified as heat stroke or hyperthermia with lower body temperatures when cooling has been attempted prior to arrival at the hospital or when there is a clinical history of mental status changes and elevated liver and muscle enzymes, the document stated.

It also said that in cases where the antemortem body temperature cannot be established but the environmental temperature at the time of collapse was high, an appropriate heat-related diagnosis should be listed as the cause of death or as a significant contributing condition.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested
Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested

The mother was arrested after confirmation that teen's blood samples were replaced with hers.

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.

Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances