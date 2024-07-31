RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will bring law to regulate coaching centres: Atishi
July 31, 2024  11:14
image
The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the city, cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday, days after three IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar. 

 Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law. 

 "The law will have provisions for infrastructure, qualification of teachers, fee regulation and preventing misleading advertisements. Public feedback will also be sought," she said. Atishi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on coaching centres using basements in violation of laws. 

 "Basements of 30 coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres," she said. 

 She said the report of the magisterial probe into the Old Rajinder Nagar incident will be submitted in the next six days. 

 "Strict action will be taken if any officers are found guilty in the incident. Illegal building use led to the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy," she said. 

 The probe will also ascertain which officer ignored a complaint sent to the MCD by an IAS aspirant about the illegal use of the basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students died, according to Atishi. The magisterial inquiry will ascertain which officer was incharge of the grievances portal where the complaint was uploaded and how it was ignored," Atishi said. 

 A civil services aspirant from Gwalior had on Monday claimed that he had complained to the MCD about the illegal use of the basement by the institute and sent reminders on July 15 and 22 but no action was taken in the matter. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests
Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5 a.m. and after discussions with experts on weather, according to Paris 2024.

Look, Who's Back In The Nets!
Look, Who's Back In The Nets!

Rohit Sharma is all smiles as he returns to the nets ahead of India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen
'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen

Noting that elections will be held in four states, she urged party leaders to sustain the momentum and goodwill that had been generated for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

What Is Katrina Dreaming About?
What Is Katrina Dreaming About?

Tiger shows off his abs... Huma holidays with friends...Shehnaaz feels like sunshine...

Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad
Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad

'The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances