Who said what on the Wayanad landslides









BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says: "In the last 1,800 days since Rahul Gandhi was the MP from Wayanad, he has not raised the issue of landslides and floods even once in the Assembly and in the Parliament. In 2020, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised relocating 4,000 families from landslide-prone areas in Wayanad. Till today no action was taken and the MP representing Wayanad did not even raise this issue till today. Kerala's Forest Minister in the Assembly admits that they are unable to remove illegal encroachment because they had pressure from various religious organizations."









LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says: "It is a huge tragedy in Wayanad and the military is doing a good job there. I think it is important that we support the people of Wayanad and I request the Govt to help the people of Wayanad. It is the second time this tragedy has taken place, this took place five years ago as well. It is clear that this area has an ecological issue, so this should be looked into and whatever hi-tech solution can be brought forward, will be good."

says: "Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing at full scale. This is an unprecedented and painful disaster. So far, 144 bodies have been recovered -- 79 men and 64 women. There are still 191 people missing. Efforts are being made to evacuate as many people as possible from the disaster area, and necessary medical treatment is being provided to those who have been rescued."