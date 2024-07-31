RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Who said what on the Wayanad landslides
July 31, 2024  16:15
image
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says: "Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing at full scale. This is an unprecedented and painful disaster. So far, 144 bodies have been recovered -- 79 men and 64 women. There are still 191 people missing. Efforts are being made to evacuate as many people as possible from the disaster area, and necessary medical treatment is being provided to those who have been rescued." 


BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says: "In the last 1,800 days since Rahul Gandhi was the MP from Wayanad, he has not raised the issue of landslides and floods even once in the Assembly and in the Parliament. In 2020, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised relocating 4,000 families from landslide-prone areas in Wayanad. Till today no action was taken and the MP representing Wayanad did not even raise this issue till today. Kerala's Forest Minister in the Assembly admits that they are unable to remove illegal encroachment because they had pressure from various religious organizations."


LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says: "It is a huge tragedy in Wayanad and the military is doing a good job there. I think it is important that we support the people of Wayanad and I request the Govt to help the people of Wayanad. It is the second time this tragedy has taken place, this took place five years ago as well. It is clear that this area has an ecological issue, so this should be looked into and whatever hi-tech solution can be brought forward, will be good."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters
Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters

The reigning world champion had won her Tokyo bronze in the 69kg category.

'Obviously, I want that medal, but...'
'Obviously, I want that medal, but...'

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

Metal, power, auto shares help Sensex gain 286 points
Metal, power, auto shares help Sensex gain 286 points

Among the Sensex stocks, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Infosys, Mahindra and...

Paris 2024: Unstoppable Sreeja joins Manika in pre-quarters
Paris 2024: Unstoppable Sreeja joins Manika in pre-quarters

Sreeja won the match 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 to join compatriot Manika Batra in the pre-quarters, an unprecedented feat in the history of Indian table tennis.

Quarters sealed; India face Belgian test in Olympic hockey
Quarters sealed; India face Belgian test in Olympic hockey

Indian men's hockey team set for first real test against Belgium

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances