Wayanad survivor: 'Door jammed, I couldn't escape'
July 31, 2024  13:10
image
 Survivors of the Wayanad landslide have now been moved to various relief camps across the district. At one such relief camp set up in a school, the survivors recount the horror of the landslide. 

Sarojini, a resident of Chooranmala and a survivor of the Wayanad landslide, shared her terrifying experience. She was alone at home at night when the landslide struck.

"I couldn't open the door as it was jammed. I yelled for help. After some time, people came and broke the door with an axe to rescue me," she recounted.

Sarojini's house was swept away in the second landslide, leaving her without a home, land, or livelihood. "I don't know what to do," she said.

Sarojini added that her relatives were staying in Mundakkai. 

Unfortunately, all of them perished; two bodies have been recovered, while 6-7 others remain missing. The death toll in Wayanad landslides has risen to 158, says the State Revenue Department.

"I stay alone at my home, at night I felt like my bed is shaking and heard loud noises...I tried to call my neighbours but nobody picked up the phone...I called my son who stays in Coimbatore and he asked me to climb on top of the house and stay there. I couldn't open the door as it was jammed. I yelled for help...after some time people came and broke the door with an axe and rescued me...when the second landslide came, my house also got swept away," she said.

"My relatives stayed in Mundakkai. They all died, 2 of their bodies have been recovered, rest 6-7 are missing. Now I don't have a home, or land and can't go for a job either. I won't be able to build a home. I don't know what to do," she added.

Doctor Hasna, who is attending to the survivors, said that many people are experiencing stress-related issues such as headaches and high blood pressure. She added that the medical team is providing medicines, but further treatment will have to wait until they recover from the shock.

"I have come to this relief camp because in the morning many people in the camp felt unwell. Most people are having issues like headaches, and high BP, mainly because of stress. We are giving them medicines...people are in shock so for the first 3 days, we can't do much, we will do the further treatment once they become normal," Doctor Hasna told ANI.
