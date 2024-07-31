Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 143

The death toll in the series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district climbed up to 143.





Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.





Meanwhile, various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy.





Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.