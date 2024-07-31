RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wayanad: Coast guard also steps in for rescue
July 31, 2024  12:07
image
The Indian Coast Guard is also actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations for those affected by the landslide in Wayanad. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests
Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5 a.m. and after discussions with experts on weather, according to Paris 2024.

Look, Who's Back In The Nets!
Look, Who's Back In The Nets!

Rohit Sharma is all smiles as he returns to the nets ahead of India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen
'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen

Noting that elections will be held in four states, she urged party leaders to sustain the momentum and goodwill that had been generated for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

What Is Katrina Dreaming About?
What Is Katrina Dreaming About?

Tiger shows off his abs... Huma holidays with friends...Shehnaaz feels like sunshine...

Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad
Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad

'The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances