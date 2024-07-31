RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Red alert issued for several Uttarakhand districts
July 31, 2024  18:53
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a 'red alert' for Uttarakhand.

It predicted extremely heavy rainfall in several districts like Dehradun, Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar.

Following the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Commissioner of Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected disaster relief camps and disaster-affected areas in Tehri district on Monday.

Pandey visited Government Inter College Vinak Khal, Tingarh village, and Budhakedar, listening to the concerns of the affected residents.

He held meetings with disaster-affected individuals and officials in temporary relief camps, assuring them of the government's commitment to sensitive and effective disaster relief efforts.

Dhami emphasised that there should be no shortage of funds for disaster relief work.

During his visit, the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements in the relief camps, instructing for power backup, television access, children's education, and livelihood support.

Pandey directed the District Magistrate to make alternative arrangements for sheltering animals, provide fodder and water, and conduct a geological survey to identify land for the rehabilitation of Tingarh village.

The geological survey has been completed, and in-principle approval has been granted.

The Commissioner also announced the approval of Rs 8 crore for road safety in Budhakedar, directing the Irrigation Department to initiate the tender process promptly.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing in response to the heavy rains and landslides affecting the Bal Ganga and Budhakedar areas of the Bhilangana development block in Tehri Garhwal.

Dhami received updates on the relief efforts on Sunday from MLA Shakti Lal Shah and Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Mayur Dixit.

Dhami also directed the District Magistrate to immediately identify sensitive villages in the affected areas and relocate residents to safer locations. -- ANI
