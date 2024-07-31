Photos used on hoarding of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme without nod, allege women

Photos used on hoarding of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme without nod, allege womenJuly 31, 2024 01:18
Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole/Courtesy X
Two women from a family in Pune have filed a police complaint against a local BJP MLA for using their photos without their consent for an advertisement hoarding of the Maharashtra government's `Ladki Bahin' scheme.
Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, who had put up the hoarding, said it was designed by an outside agency, but he apologised in case the women were offended.
The Eknath Shinde government launched the Ladki Bahin scheme last month, ahead of assembly elections.
Eligible women get Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.
One of the women said the use of their photos without their knowledge led to a dispute within the family.
"People are asking if we took any money in return," she said. MLA Shirole said the advertisement was designed by an agency which obtained the photos from an online image depository by paying fees."
"But if these two women feel their sentiments were hurt, I apologise to them," he told reporters. -- PTI
