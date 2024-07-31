Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail in Mumbai

Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail in MumbaiJuly 31, 2024 22:44
Representational image
A mobile phone of a commuter burst into flames in a monorail coach in Mumbai on Wednesday but nobody was injured, officials said.
The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).
"Safety is our top priority, and fire safety procedures were immediately implemented. The affected train is undergoing investigation and safety checks, and passengers have been safely evacuated to continue their journey," MMMOCL said in a post on X.
The 19.74 km long Mumbai monorail is the country's first monorail system.
TOP STORIES
No rethinking on support for Chinese for investments in India: Piyush Goyal
India is not "rethinking" supporting investments from China, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, referring to a proposal made in the Economic Survey 2024. The survey by India's chief economic advisor last week...