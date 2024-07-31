RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail in Mumbai
July 31, 2024  22:44
Representational image
Representational image
A mobile phone of a commuter burst into flames in a monorail coach in Mumbai on Wednesday but nobody was injured, officials said. 

The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). 

"Safety is our top priority, and fire safety procedures were immediately implemented. The affected train is undergoing investigation and safety checks, and passengers have been safely evacuated to continue their journey," MMMOCL said in a post on X. 

The 19.74 km long Mumbai monorail is the country's first monorail system.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No rethinking on support for Chinese for investments in India: Piyush Goyal
No rethinking on support for Chinese for investments in India: Piyush Goyal

India is not "rethinking" supporting investments from China, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, referring to a proposal made in the Economic Survey 2024. The survey by India's chief economic advisor last week...

Delhi gets 100 mm rain in 1hr; red alert issued, flights diverted
Delhi gets 100 mm rain in 1hr; red alert issued, flights diverted

Delhi recorded more than a hundred millimetres of rainfall in one hour, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the national capital and prompting the weather office to issue a 'red' warning.

Sundar lauds SKY's leadership, boldness as captain
Sundar lauds SKY's leadership, boldness as captain

spinner Washinton Sundar was also in focus, especially during the Super Over, where he restricted the Sri Lankans to just two runs, which India won comfortably.

Ladakh row: No breakthrough in India, China diplomatic talks
Ladakh row: No breakthrough in India, China diplomatic talks

India and China on Wednesday held 'constructive' and 'forward-looking' diplomatic talks to resolve the over four-year border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh but there was clear no indication of any...

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 1, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 1, 2024

Check out Indian athletes' schedule for Thursday, August 1, Day 6 of competition

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances