MCD seals five more basements of coaching institutes
July 31, 2024  20:22
image
The MCD on Wednesday sealed five more basements of coaching institutes in West Delhi and South Delhi zones making the total tally reach 35 since Sunday, according to civic body officials.

The MCD on Wednesday sealed three basements of coaching institutes in West Delhi and two in South Delhi zones in action against establishments using the basements for commercial purposes.

Addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said 30 basements of coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed, while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres in Delhi.

The civic body on Wednesday cracked down on five more basements for violating the MCD's building by-laws.

The MCD also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in South Delhi's Magangir ward during the day.

A joint team of the MCD undertook the drive near Sheetla Mata Mandir and markets adjoining Gurudwara road in Madangir, an official statement said. 

As many as 150 illegal structures and 72 tin-sheet canopies were removed with assistance of JCB machines as part of the drive.

The action led to the seizure of several items, it added.

The officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and power discom were also present in the joint operation along with the local police.

'Many illegal stalls and shops on both sides of the road and on the footpath were removed. Encroachments were also removed along walls of MCD Primary School in Sector 4 Dr Ambedkar Nagar,' the statement said.

'This joint action was necessary to reclaim government land and ensure public spaces are free from unauthorised structures benefiting the local community's safety and accessibility,' it added.

The sealing and anti-encroachment drives will be carried out in other parts of the city as well, the civic body had said.  -- PTI
