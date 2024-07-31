RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lost dog returns home travelling alone for 250 km from Maha to K'taka's Belagavi
July 31, 2024  00:23
Representational image
Representational image
Yamagarni village in Nipani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka recently witnessed a strange sight. 

A jubilant crowd paraded a black indie dog covered in garlands and held a feast in its honour. 

For the villagers, the return of the dog, which had been lost, is a miracle. 

Fondly called Maharaj, the animal which is well past its prime, was lost in the crowd in the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in South Maharashtra, but made its way back to the village in Belagavi in North Karnataka, travelling nearly 250km on its own. 

In the last week of June, Maharaj had followed its owner Kamalesh Kumbhar when he went on his annual 'Wari padayatra' trip to Pandharpur. 

Kumbhar, a 'Warkari', said he visits Pandharpur every year on Ashadha Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi. 

This time, the dog too accompanied him, he said. 

"Maharaj has always liked listening to bhajans. Once, he had accompanied me on another padayatra trip to Jyotiba temple near Mahabaleshwar,' Kumbhar said. 

For nearly 250 km, the dog followed the master, who walked with a group of his friends, chanting bhajans. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Biles wins 5th Olympics gymnastics gold as Team US reign
In Pictures - Biles wins 5th Olympics gymnastics gold as Team US reign

Simone Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on Tuesday, reinforcing her status as one of the greatest athletes just three years after...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

'Don't want to be captain, I want to be leader': SKY
'Don't want to be captain, I want to be leader': SKY

In his first series as full-time T20I captain, Suryakumar won the 'Player of The Series' award after two brilliant knocks in the first two games

In Pictures - India sweep Sri Lanka after stunning fightback
In Pictures - India sweep Sri Lanka after stunning fightback

India edged Sri Lanka via the Super Over in a low-scoring thriller to register a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 International series in Pallekele, on Tuesday.

Archery: Bhajan Kaur in pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj exit
Archery: Bhajan Kaur in pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj exit

Indian archer Bhajan Kaur notched twin victories to advance to the women's individual pre-quarter-finals but compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara exited the men's event after losing in the shoot-off at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances