Lost dog returns home travelling alone for 250 km from Maha to K'taka's Belagavi

Lost dog returns home travelling alone for 250 km from Maha to K'taka's BelagaviJuly 31, 2024 00:23
Representational image
Yamagarni village in Nipani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka recently witnessed a strange sight.
A jubilant crowd paraded a black indie dog covered in garlands and held a feast in its honour.
For the villagers, the return of the dog, which had been lost, is a miracle.
Fondly called Maharaj, the animal which is well past its prime, was lost in the crowd in the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in South Maharashtra, but made its way back to the village in Belagavi in North Karnataka, travelling nearly 250km on its own.
In the last week of June, Maharaj had followed its owner Kamalesh Kumbhar when he went on his annual 'Wari padayatra' trip to Pandharpur.
Kumbhar, a 'Warkari', said he visits Pandharpur every year on Ashadha Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi.
This time, the dog too accompanied him, he said.
"Maharaj has always liked listening to bhajans. Once, he had accompanied me on another padayatra trip to Jyotiba temple near Mahabaleshwar,' Kumbhar said.
For nearly 250 km, the dog followed the master, who walked with a group of his friends, chanting bhajans. -- PTI
