Kolkata film industry impasse ends as CM steps in





After three days of no work, studios will witness shooting from Wednesday.





All stakeholders -- from directors to light boys and sound recordists and hair dressers and spot boys -- will act in cohesion as part of an orchestra," veteran director Goutam Ghosh told a press meet on Tuesday night.





A series of discussions among directors and technicians lobby was held on Tuesday evening, after industry representatives met the chief minister.





"Let's resume work. There should not be any more conflict, any more misunderstanding tomorrow," Ghosh said.





Actor-producer and MP Deepak Adhikari, who is known by his screen name Dev, thanked Banerjee for her initiative to break the impasse.





"She had asked all of us to work as a family while constructively working for reforms in certain existing rules set by the federation (of industry associations) in the interest of everyone, he said.





The directors were on cease work since Monday while the technicians had maintained they would not work under a filmmaker who was debarred from working by the federation earlier this month for allegedly violating certain norms. -- PTI

