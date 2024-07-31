Kolkata film industry impasse ends as CM steps in

Kolkata film industry impasse ends as CM steps inJuly 31, 2024 00:41
West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The impasse over shooting of films, serials and web series in the Kolkata entertainment industry ended on Tuesday following the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
After three days of no work, studios will witness shooting from Wednesday.
All stakeholders -- from directors to light boys and sound recordists and hair dressers and spot boys -- will act in cohesion as part of an orchestra," veteran director Goutam Ghosh told a press meet on Tuesday night.
A series of discussions among directors and technicians lobby was held on Tuesday evening, after industry representatives met the chief minister.
"Let's resume work. There should not be any more conflict, any more misunderstanding tomorrow," Ghosh said.
Actor-producer and MP Deepak Adhikari, who is known by his screen name Dev, thanked Banerjee for her initiative to break the impasse.
"She had asked all of us to work as a family while constructively working for reforms in certain existing rules set by the federation (of industry associations) in the interest of everyone, he said.
The directors were on cease work since Monday while the technicians had maintained they would not work under a filmmaker who was debarred from working by the federation earlier this month for allegedly violating certain norms. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
In Pictures - Biles wins 5th Olympics gymnastics gold as Team US reign
Simone Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on Tuesday, reinforcing her status as one of the greatest athletes just three years after...