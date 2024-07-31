Kerala landslides: 148 dead, 60 naval teams on site





However, the Commandant of the Para Regimental Training, Brigadier Arjun Seagan said, "150 deaths have been recorded so far."





He said that "around 200 to 250 individuals have been rescued."





Further, a dog squad has joined the search and rescue operations in Wayanad's Chooralmala which was hit by a landslide on Tuesday.





Two massive landslides struck the state's hilly areas in Meppadi panchayat early on July 30 morning with villages Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha among the severely affected.





The area which has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past two weeks faced devastation after the landslide struck, with rivers and their tributaries swelling and changing course, flowing through the villages and wreaking destruction.





Rescue teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF are assisting in rescue operations. 60 teams from the Ezhimala Naval Academy arrived in Chooralmala early this morning to assist in rescue operations.





The team, comprising 45 sailors, five officers, six fire guards and a doctor is headed by Lt Commandant Ashirvad, the Kerala Public Relations Department said.Commandant of the Para Regimental Training, Brigadier Arjun Seagan told ANI that "rescue operations have been ongoing since yesterday morning. Yesterday, due to bad weather conditions, the rescue teams were not able to rescue a lot of people.





Around 500 to 600 personnel from the NDRF team, army, state police, forest officials, and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue operations today.





"Brigadier Seagan said efforts were on to rebuild the washed-away bridge and as soon the conditions become better, people will be airlifted out.





"We are trying our best to build the bridge again so that we can move the earth-moving equipment inside and to make the digging process easier. We have been doing the process manually as of now. As soon as the weather conditions become better, we will start airlifting the people," the army official said.

Death toll in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has climbed to 148, the Kerala State Revenue Department said on Tuesday.