Kerala health min headed to Wayanad has accident
July 31, 2024  09:06
image
Kerala Health Minister Veena George's vehicle met with a minor accident near Manjeri in Malappuram district. She was travelling to Wayanad. She has suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Manjeri Medical College: State Health Department and Local Police.

 On Tuesday, Union Minister George Kurian reached Wayanad to take stock of ongoing relief operations, where he interacted with senior officials of the NDRF, CRPF and Army officials. He also visited a relief camp at Kalpetta at 11 pm.

NDRF Commander Akhilesh Kumar said "We rescued injured victims from Mundakkai village yesterday. We fear victims might be trapped in collapsed buildings... Till 10 pm last night, we rescued 70 people, after which we had to stop because of bad weather and rain. 

"Since many teams are working, we cannot give an exact number of deaths, because we only know about the dead bodies our team has recovered. People have been given shelter in a resort and a mosque on the other side of the river. Since rainfall is going on, there are chances of another landslide."
