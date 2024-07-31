RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, China hold diplomatic talks on LAC standoff
July 31, 2024  21:47
Representational image
India and China on Wednesday held "constructive and forward-looking" diplomatic talks to resolve the lingering border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. 

The talks were held in Delhi under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). 

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the two sides reviewed the current situation along the LAC with a view to finding an early resolution of the outstanding issues. 

"Restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are an essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the MEA said. "They agreed on the need to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments," it said in a statement. 

"The discussion at the meeting was in-depth, constructive and forward-looking. Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum through the established diplomatic and military channels," the ministry said.
