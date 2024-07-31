If you got something to say, say it to my face: Harris challenges Trump





She called out Trump for "pulling out" of the debate in November after Trump said he would "probably" debate Harris at the previously agreed upon debate in September, The Hill reported.Sharing a short video of her remarks in a rally in Georgia on X, Harris stated, "Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, "If you've got something to say, say it to my face.





She made the remarks amid cheers from the crowd in the rally.Kamala Harris said, "The momentum in this race is shifting and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it -- you may have noticed."





Harris visited Atlanta as she tries to build on a wave of enthusiasm, witnessed through fundraising and volunteer signups since she announced her intention to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, The Hill reported.





She highlighted her focus on Georgia, where US President Joe Biden secured a win in 2020 by fewer than 12,000 votes.





Highlighting the importance of Georgia in the US presidential elections, she said, "The path to the White House runs right through this state and you all helped us win in 2020, and we're going to do it again in 2024. Yes, we will."





Kamala Harris pledged to get the bipartisan immigration legislation that was negotiated in the Senate signed into law if she is elected.She said, "In this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week." Harris stated that as attorney general of California, she went after transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers.

