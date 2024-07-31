RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hansal Mehta says daughter facing 'harassment' in applying for Aadhaar
July 31, 2024  16:52
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday said it's been frustrating to see his daughter, who has been trying to apply for an Aadhaar card for three weeks, being sent back and forth on some pretext or the other. 

 Tagging the UIDAI in an X post, the National Award winner alleged the treatment by the authorities at the Aadhaar centre was "nothing short of harassment". 

 Hours later, the official account of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- a government body mandated to issue the biometric identifier Aadhaar -- responded to Mehta's post to provide help. 

 "My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. 

 "Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, you don't have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment. @ceo_uidai @UIDAI (sic)" Mehta wrote in his post.

 The official account of the UIDAI replied to the filmmaker on X. "Dear Aadhaar Number Holder, Kindly share the complete address of the Aadhaar Centre where you are facing this issue along with your contact details via direct message and we will help you further. @ceo_uidai @UIDAI." Mehta, who shares two daughters Kimaya and Rehana with social worker-wife Safeena Husain, didn't reveal her name in his post. PTI
