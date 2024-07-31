RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran
July 31, 2024  09:41
image
Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

In a statement to Meher News Agency the IRGC said that Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence was targeted in Tehran.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement read.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gorgeous Aditi
Gorgeous Aditi

While the actor's walk was criticised, her outfit was simply breathtaking.

Tiger Deaths Decline By 29 Percent
Tiger Deaths Decline By 29 Percent

2023 was the worst for the tiger population, recording the highest number of mortalities in a decade with 178 tigers dying.

Life Is Strange!
Life Is Strange!

When we have people around us, we shirk from telling them how we truly feel, and once they are gone, we are filled with regret for not having found the time or the words to communicate what we felt, notes Aarti David.

Who Should Invest In ELSS?
Who Should Invest In ELSS?

Investors with a long-term horizon and high-risk appetite seeking capital appreciation can consider investing in ELSS.

'I Wanted To Slap Armaan Back'
'I Wanted To Slap Armaan Back'

'How can he justify marrying two women?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances