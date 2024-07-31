RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Don't want Paytm-like contamination in stock markets'
July 31, 2024  11:16
image
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) opposes delegating the responsibility of conducting know-your-client (KYC) formalities to individual entities due to fears of 'Paytm-like contamination'.

In response to a question about centralising KYC across the financial system, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, "The current KYC registration agency (KRA) system is widely acknowledged and robust. If you have a validated KYC by a KRA, you don't need to repeat the KYC process in the capital markets."

KRA is a Sebi-regulated body responsible for conducting and maintaining KYC records within the capital market ecosystem.

A long-pending proposal seeks to implement a similar structure across the entire financial market ecosystem, including banks, insurance companies, and capital market intermediaries.

The Sebi chief hinted that this proposal would only be feasible with a KRA-like system. Sebi is not in favour of diluting KYC norms by allowing individual intermediaries to empanel new investors.

"This is why we have said that we will not permit Paytm-type contamination in our market. We all saw what happened with Paytm. Since the banking system lacks a KRA-type system, the problem with Paytm stays with Paytm. It does not spread to other banks. However, if we allowed Paytm into our system without a KRA, it would contaminate the entire system. We cannot allow that," she explained at an event at the National Stock Exchange.

"We will always have our KRA sitting in the middle to ensure that things are validated. Otherwise, any mischievous player could come in and contaminate the entire system," she added.

On January 31, the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank due to multiple lapses, including irregularities in the KYC process.

-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests
Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5 a.m. and after discussions with experts on weather, according to Paris 2024.

Look, Who's Back In The Nets!
Look, Who's Back In The Nets!

Rohit Sharma is all smiles as he returns to the nets ahead of India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen
'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen

Noting that elections will be held in four states, she urged party leaders to sustain the momentum and goodwill that had been generated for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

What Is Katrina Dreaming About?
What Is Katrina Dreaming About?

Tiger shows off his abs... Huma holidays with friends...Shehnaaz feels like sunshine...

Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad
Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad

'The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances