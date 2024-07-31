RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cockroach found in sambar at Gujarat 5-star hotel
July 31, 2024  23:18
Representational image
A dead cockroach was allegedly found in the sambar served to guests at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning, prompting the local civic body to seal its kitchen for 48 hours, officials said.

During a function organised in the hotel, Hyatt Ahmedabad, in the Vastrapur area, a guest found a  cockroach in the sambar served to him and made a video, said designated officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s Food Department, Bhavin Joshi. 

"A guest found a dead cockroach in the sambar and drew the hotel management's attention. He then made a video and lodged a formal complaint through our portal. During our inspection, we found that the 'Indian Kitchen' section of the hotel was in unhygienic condition. Thus, we immediately sealed the kitchen," said Joshi. 

In the 'closure notice' pasted on the kitchen door, the AMC stated that the cooking area will remain shut for 48 hours in the interest of public health. 

he notice warned of legal action if the kitchen is reopened without the permission of competent authority.

-- PTI
