RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
China condemns Hamas leader's killing
July 31, 2024  20:59
image
Strongly condemning the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, China -- which brokered a unity deal between various Palestine groups last week -- on Wednesday warned that the killing could plunge the region into deeper chaos.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here that Beijing strongly opposed the assassination of Haniyeh, whose Hamas group took part in the unity talks along with 14 Palestine factions in Beijing sponsored by China.

Haniyeh, Hamas' supreme leader, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran early Wednesday.

He was in exile and was on Israel's hit list after the militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

"China has always advocated resolving regional disputes through negotiation and dialogue," Lin said, adding that China was 'deeply concerned' that the incident could lead to further turmoil in the region.

He also reiterated China's call for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry which coordinated the dialogue among 14 rival factions, said the declaration was a first step to promote a 'comprehensive, durable and sustainable ceasefire' in the Gaza Strip battered by Israeli bombing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met the leaders' factions, said the signing of the agreement was 'an important, historic moment in the Palestinian cause'.

He had also said that under the deal the rival groups had agreed to set up an 'interim national reconciliation government' to govern post-war Gaza.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Red alert sounded as downpour lashes Delhi
Red alert sounded as downpour lashes Delhi

Delhi has been put on a 'red' alert after heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening that caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

Equestrian Agarwalla exits from Paris Olympics
Equestrian Agarwalla exits from Paris Olympics

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla crashed out of the Equestrian event, finishing a below-par ninth in his group in the individual dressage category at the Paris Olympics

Wayanad: Rescuers push ahead amid crippling challenges
Wayanad: Rescuers push ahead amid crippling challenges

Tiny makeshift bridges were erected over swollen rivers and excavators were engaged non-stop in removing piles of debris and boulders, with rescue missions continuing in the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad on Wednesday.

Shooting: Doubly difficult in windy conditions at Paris
Shooting: Doubly difficult in windy conditions at Paris

The windy conditions at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre are making the task doubly difficult for the marksman and markswoman competing at the ongoing Olympics

'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened In Kerala'
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened In Kerala'

'People were asleep when they heard a loud noise and then a huge deluge of water accompanied with boulders and trees hit their homes.' 'Locals say around 400 houses have totally vanished in the landslide and floods.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances