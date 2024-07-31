RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre opposes in SC pleas on royalty refund on minerals
July 31, 2024  11:43
image
The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a plea of the mineral-rich states seeking refund of the royalty levied by it on mines and mineral-bearing land since 1989, saying any such order asking it to pay the alleged dues with retrospective effect will have a "multipolar impact. 

 In a significant verdict on July 25, a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, by a majority 8:1 verdict, had held that the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests with the states and the royalty paid on minerals is not a tax. 

 The landmark verdict, which gave a huge revenue boost to mineral-rich states, however, led to another dispute with regard to the operation of the verdict. Some opposition-ruled mineral-bearing states urged the top court to make the verdict operational with retrospective effect so that they can seek refund of royalty from the Centre. 

 However, the Centre opposes any such order saying it will have a "multipolar impact. Many firms involved in mining activities also support the Centre's view on refund of royalty to mineral-bearing states. 

 Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are ruled by the BJP, wanted the judgement to be made applicable prospectively. The hearing is underway.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests
Triathlon races underway as Seine passes water tests

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5 a.m. and after discussions with experts on weather, according to Paris 2024.

Look, Who's Back In The Nets!
Look, Who's Back In The Nets!

Rohit Sharma is all smiles as he returns to the nets ahead of India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen
'Mahaul' in our favour, but...: Sonia to Congressmen

Noting that elections will be held in four states, she urged party leaders to sustain the momentum and goodwill that had been generated for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

What Is Katrina Dreaming About?
What Is Katrina Dreaming About?

Tiger shows off his abs... Huma holidays with friends...Shehnaaz feels like sunshine...

Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad
Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad

'The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances