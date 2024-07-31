BJD's Rajya Sabha MP who quit, heading to BJP?





Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter from Mohanta on Wednesday.





"She has resigned her seat by writing to the chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect," Dhankhar said.





With the BJP enjoying a majority in the Odisha assembly, the party's candidate is all but certain to get elected in the bypoll that will be held following Mohanta's resignation.

BJD leader Mamata Mohanta, who resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership, is likely to join the BJP, sources in the BJP said on Wednesday.