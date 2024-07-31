RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJD's Rajya Sabha MP who quit, heading to BJP?
July 31, 2024  19:10
image
BJD leader Mamata Mohanta, who resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership, is likely to join the BJP, sources in the BJP said on Wednesday. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter from Mohanta on Wednesday. 

"She has resigned her seat by writing to the chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect," Dhankhar said. 

With the BJP enjoying a majority in the Odisha assembly, the party's candidate is all but certain to get elected in the bypoll that will be held following Mohanta's resignation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coaching centre deaths: HC raps Delhi police for arresting SUV driver
Coaching centre deaths: HC raps Delhi police for arresting SUV driver

"What is Delhi Police doing? Have they lost it?" wondered the Delhi high court on Wednesday, while castigating the police for a 'strange' probe by arresting an SUV driver for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants...

Infra sector growth slows to 20-month low of 4% in June
Infra sector growth slows to 20-month low of 4% in June

The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a 20-month low of 4 per cent in June this year due to a decline in the output of crude oil and refinery products, according to official data released on...

Olympic fever hits France following tense build-up
Olympic fever hits France following tense build-up

Twenty-three million tuned in to watch the opening ceremony in France - more than for matches in the Euro 2024 soccer championship.

Djokovic on track for gold: Advances to Olympic quarters
Djokovic on track for gold: Advances to Olympic quarters

Novak Djokovic reached the Olympic singles quarter-finals for a record fourth time

Manu Bhaker: Is this just the beginning?
Manu Bhaker: Is this just the beginning?

Manu Bhaker hopes her Paris feat is just the start for India's women athletes

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances