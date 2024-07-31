Bail pleas of SUV driver, basementco-owners rejected





Judicial magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh.





"All the bail applications are dismissed," the judge said.





Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement.





The four co-owners have been charged with abetting the offences. The five accused were arrested on Monday.

A court in Delhi on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants.