RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army rescues 19 people from resorts in Wayanad
July 31, 2024  12:43
The army despatched two rescue columns comprising 200 soldiers
The army despatched two rescue columns comprising 200 soldiers
The Indian Army personnel on Wednesday carried out a daring rescue mission, saving 19 civilians stranded in the Ela Resort and Vana Rani Resort, located beyond landslide-hit Mundakkai village in Kerala's Wayanad district. 

 Acting on inputs from forest officials and villagers, the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, led by Sub Gijil, Sub Jayesh, and Nb Sub Anilkumar, alongside 12 jawans, demonstrated extraordinary bravery and resilience. 

 Despite the challenges posed by the flooding river, they utilised ropes and formed a human bridge to ensure the safe evacuation of all civilians to Chooralmala, a Defence PRO said. 

 The PRO said earlier on Wednesday morning, soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion also recovered two bodies from the debris in Mundakkai village. The bodies were shifted to civil hospitals for further procedures. 

 The devastating series of landslides in Wayanad district has claimed the lives of at least 132 people and injured over 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC quotes Sholay dialogue, keeps Arun Gawli behind bars
SC quotes Sholay dialogue, keeps Arun Gawli behind bars

Quoting a dialogue on the villain Gabbar Singh from the Hindi blockbuster Sholay, the Supreme Court on Wednesday "confirmed" its earlier order staying the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving life...

Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 2024-25 results?
Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 2024-25 results?

IndiGo share price today: IndiGo share price fell as much as 4.8 per cent to a low of Rs 4,275 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade as investors booked profit in the stock post a its April-June quarter (Q1) results for...

'Children wake up in middle of night, fearing landslides'
'Children wake up in middle of night, fearing landslides'

With their near and dear ones gone and staring at an uncertain future, survivors recount their most traumatic experience ever that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30.

'I Never Wanted An Extramarital Relationship But...'
'I Never Wanted An Extramarital Relationship But...'

rediffGURU Mohit Arora offers advice on how you can manage your emotions and improve your personality to be more confident and positive.

Father's memory powers McKeown to gold in Paris
Father's memory powers McKeown to gold in Paris

As ever, McKeown had her father Sholto on her mind as she reeled in Smith and bronze winner Katharine Berkoff during a typically furious final lap.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances