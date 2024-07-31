Army rescues 19 people from resorts in Wayanad





Acting on inputs from forest officials and villagers, the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, led by Sub Gijil, Sub Jayesh, and Nb Sub Anilkumar, alongside 12 jawans, demonstrated extraordinary bravery and resilience.





Despite the challenges posed by the flooding river, they utilised ropes and formed a human bridge to ensure the safe evacuation of all civilians to Chooralmala, a Defence PRO said.





The PRO said earlier on Wednesday morning, soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion also recovered two bodies from the debris in Mundakkai village. The bodies were shifted to civil hospitals for further procedures.





The devastating series of landslides in Wayanad district has claimed the lives of at least 132 people and injured over 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris. PTI

