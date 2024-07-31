Army evacuates 1000+ in Wayanad, ops ramped up





As of Wednesday morning, the bodies of around 70 victims have been recovered. As per an official statement, four columns from the DSC Centre in Kannur and the 122 TA Battalion are conducting combined rescue efforts alongside the NDRF and state rescue teams.





An advance party from MEG & Centre, consisting of one officer, one JCO, and three ORs, arrived at 07:00 pm on Tuesday to conduct reconnaissance on Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and assess the need for bridge resources in affected areas.





Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team (two officers, four JCOs, 24 ORs) arrived at 11:00 pm on Tuesday.





They conducted a reconnaissance of a potential bridge site and established a Control Centre for coordinating the Indian Army's HADR efforts, supported by the Commandant of the DSC Centre. Two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns, including medical teams, were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircraft (six officers, seven JCOs, 121 ORs) and arrived at Kozhikode airport at 11:00 pm on Tuesday, staying overnight.





Movement of fuel and other supplies is planned by road, with columns set to move to their designated locations for rescue operations. The Engineering Task Force (ETF) from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre (one officer, two JCOs, 120 ORs) arrived at 03:00 am on Wednesday with a JCB, TATRA, and a 110-foot T/S Bailey Bridge. These resources will be deployed based on inputs from the advance party's reconnaissance.





Two additional Bailey Bridges from MEG & Centre began movement by road, and a C-17 aircraft carrying one set of Bailey Bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantt, and three Search and Rescue Dog Teams departed from Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning, the army said.

