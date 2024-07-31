RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army evacuates 1000+ in Wayanad, ops ramped up
July 31, 2024  10:54
The army puts in place a Bailey bridge across a canal
The army puts in place a Bailey bridge across a canal
The Indian Army has ramped up its rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad following devastating landslides, successfully evacuating more than 1,000 people from affected areas to safety. 

As of Wednesday morning, the bodies of around 70 victims have been recovered. As per an official statement, four columns from the DSC Centre in Kannur and the 122 TA Battalion are conducting combined rescue efforts alongside the NDRF and state rescue teams. 

An advance party from MEG & Centre, consisting of one officer, one JCO, and three ORs, arrived at 07:00 pm on Tuesday to conduct reconnaissance on Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and assess the need for bridge resources in affected areas. 

 Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team (two officers, four JCOs, 24 ORs) arrived at 11:00 pm on Tuesday. 

They conducted a reconnaissance of a potential bridge site and established a Control Centre for coordinating the Indian Army's HADR efforts, supported by the Commandant of the DSC Centre. Two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns, including medical teams, were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircraft (six officers, seven JCOs, 121 ORs) and arrived at Kozhikode airport at 11:00 pm on Tuesday, staying overnight. 

Movement of fuel and other supplies is planned by road, with columns set to move to their designated locations for rescue operations. The Engineering Task Force (ETF) from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre (one officer, two JCOs, 120 ORs) arrived at 03:00 am on Wednesday with a JCB, TATRA, and a 110-foot T/S Bailey Bridge. These resources will be deployed based on inputs from the advance party's reconnaissance. 

 Two additional Bailey Bridges from MEG & Centre began movement by road, and a C-17 aircraft carrying one set of Bailey Bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantt, and three Search and Rescue Dog Teams departed from Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning, the army said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Making A Film Is Like Going To War'
'Making A Film Is Like Going To War'

'I promise you, you've never seen her do anything like this.' 'It is a complete reinvention of Janhvi Kapoor.'

Gorgeous Aditi
Gorgeous Aditi

While the actor's walk was criticised, her outfit was simply breathtaking.

Tiger Deaths Decline By 29 Percent
Tiger Deaths Decline By 29 Percent

2023 was the worst for the tiger population, recording the highest number of mortalities in a decade with 178 tigers dying.

Life Is Strange!
Life Is Strange!

When we have people around us, we shirk from telling them how we truly feel, and once they are gone, we are filled with regret for not having found the time or the words to communicate what we felt, notes Aarti David.

Who Should Invest In ELSS?
Who Should Invest In ELSS?

Investors with a long-term horizon and high-risk appetite seeking capital appreciation can consider investing in ELSS.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances