Adani Power net profit down 55%





The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 8,759 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. Total income declined to Rs 15,474 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 18,109 crore in the same quarter of the last year. Total expenses increased Rs 10,568.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,309.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Power on Wednesday reported over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,913 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period due to higher expenses.