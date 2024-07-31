RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Adani Power net profit down 55%
July 31, 2024  16:03
Adani Power on Wednesday reported over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,913 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period due to higher expenses. 

 The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 8,759 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. Total income declined to Rs 15,474 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 18,109 crore in the same quarter of the last year. Total expenses increased Rs 10,568.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,309.39 crore in the same period a year ago.
