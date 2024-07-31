4 docs on Wayanad holiday: 1 dead, 1 missing





The deceased doctor identified as Krushnaprasad Chinnara had along with his wife Priyadarshini Pal and two other doctors had gone to Bengaluru on July 26 from where they reached Wayanad on a vacation on July 29.





While Priyadarshini and Swikruti Mohapatra have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at hospital, the third doctor Swadheen Panda is still missing.





Minister Pujari had told ANI earlier that, "Two families from Cuttack district's Choudwar, who were tourists were trapped (in the landslide). The two women have been found and are admitted to a hospital and two men are missing. All of them are doctors..."





"We hope all of them will return safely...we are discussing with Kerala government and contemplating to send officials to Kerala...to assist in the search operation for the missing people from Odisha," the State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management said.Pujari said that Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha is in contact with his counterpart in Kerala.





The Odisha government has sent a team comprising Director Mo Parivar Dilip Routray to Kerala. "We hope all of them will return safely...Many people are still trapped. Government of India and the Prime Minister has sent NDRF, Air Force and Navy for rescue operations," Pujari said.

