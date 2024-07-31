RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


144 people dead, 191 missing in landslides: Kerala CM
July 31, 2024  16:37
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 144 bodies were recovered from the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district with around 191 people still missing. Vijayan said that over 200 people were admitted to hospitals and 5,592 people were rescued from the landslides-ravaged areas of the high-range district. Besides that, 8,017 people, including children and pregnant women, relocated to the 82 camps functioning in that district, he said in a press conference.
