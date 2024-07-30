Wayanad tragedy: CPI puts forth 3 demands in RS

Rescuers carry a dead body in Wayanad

In view of terrible landslide in Wayanad, CPI Rajya Sabha floor leader P Sandosh Kumar demanded that: (1) the calamity be declared a national disaster and all relief from centre must be rushed, (2) Kerala, with its unique geography, be included in the list of ecologically fragile state, and (3) Generous compensation must be ensured to the victims kin, those injured and those whose houses and properties were destroyed.