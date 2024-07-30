Wayanad landslide: Toll rises to 54

Wayanad landslide: Toll rises to 54July 30, 2024 13:47
Kerala Minister AK Saseendran confirmed that 54 people have died so far in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday.
Union Minister of State George Kurian is heading to Wayanad to lead relief and rescue operations.
The minister, on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials and other agencies in the operation
