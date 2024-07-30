Wayanad landslide: Kerala declares two-day state mourning





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that claimed numerous lives and resulted in the widespread destruction of homes and other property.





An official notification issued by chief secretary V Venu has declared official mourning on July 30 and 31.





As per protocol, the National Flag will be kept half-mast and all public functions and celebrations will be cancelled.





As rescue teams recover bodies and body parts from the rivers and the mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, a source said. -- PTI

Following the devastating landslide in Wayanad that has already claimed the lives of about 100 people, the Kerala government on Tuesday declared state mourning for two days.