Wayanad landslide: Body parts recovered, toll 57
July 30, 2024  14:26
The toll rose to 57 in the landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to state government sources. As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the source said.

 It is unclear whether the remains belong to a single person or multiple individuals, the source said. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same. 

 The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted. 

 Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. Rescue teams were working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded, with the Indian Army joining the efforts. 

Besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to affected areas. PTI
