Wayanad landslide: 80 bodies recovered





According to the State Revenue Minister's office, around 116 people were injured and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.





Union Minister of State George Kurian is heading to Wayanad to lead relief and rescue operations. On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials and other agencies in the operation.





Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures. State Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli is expected to join the efforts on the ground.





An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala, which was hit by landslides on Tuesday morning, following torrential rains.

Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu said that over 80 bodies were recovered as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit regions in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.