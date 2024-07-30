RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wayanad: 43 army personnel, 2 choppers mobilised
July 30, 2024  13:41
Following widespread destruction in the wake of massive landslides in Kerala's hilly Wayanad district, rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors. 

 Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded or trapped under debris and search for those missing in the landslides, with the Indian Army joining the efforts. 

 A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. 

 The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area. Besides that, the Army's engineering group will also reach Wayanad immediately for rescue and related operations in the landslide-hit areas, the district administration said. 

 Two Air Force helicopters departed for Wayand from Sulur in Tamil Nadu in the morning. Additionally, 67 Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel, led by six officers, left for Wayanad from Kannur in two KSRTC buses with an ambulance and two truck loads of equipment, authorities said. 

 Also, a naval team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will also reach Wayanad to join the rescue efforts as per the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CMO said.

 It further said that the CM suggested the use of drones and police dogs for rescue operations. From Kozhikode, a Territorial Army battalion and their medical team also left for Wayanad, it added. State Forest Minister A K Saseendran reached the district and met with the injured admitted in various hospitals.
