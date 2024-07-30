RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two from Odisha missing in Kerala landslides: CMO
July 30, 2024  23:52
Two persons from Odisha are missing in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, the CMO said. 

The Odisha government has contacted the Kerala government over the issue. 

The chief minister's office, in a X post, said, "The state government is in regular communication with the Kerala government in view of the massive landslide where many lives were affected in Wayanad. As per the information received from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, two rescued Odia people are under treatment while two others are still missing." 

The state government is in touch with the district administration concerned that has contacted the Odia families affected by the calamity, it added. -- PTI
