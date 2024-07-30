RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Those who sleep last night have been swept away: Kerala CM
July 30, 2024  17:30
image
Wayanad landslide: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away.

 "We have arranged the best possible treatment for the injured. Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations.

"321 members of the Fire Force have been deployed in Wayanad. The services of the Army have also been made available. An NDRF team of 60 members has reached Wayanad, and an 89-member team from Bengaluru is on the way. Upon learning of the disaster, both the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, have offered their assistance. They have assured us that we will work together to address this crisis."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'
'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'

'I hope that Macho Man agrees to debate her, because I think she will do spectacularly well in the debate.'

MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar
MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president

Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy.

93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman on Tuesday shot a perfect 25 in the last two rounds

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances