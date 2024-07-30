RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Those in deep sleep were washed away: Kerala CM
July 30, 2024  18:09
An IAF chopper carries out a rescue operation in Wayanad
An IAF chopper carries out a rescue operation in Wayanad
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 people died and around 128 were injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair. 

 Vijayan said that of the dead, 34 bodies were identified and 18 were handed over to families. The CM also said that 16 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar river at Pothukal village in the district. Besides that, body parts were also recovered by those carrying out search and rescue operations, he said. 

 Vijayan said that the initial landslide occurred around 2 am and the next one hit around 4.30 am, leaving hundreds trapped beneath the debris and many more being swept away. The landslides occurred when the villagers were sleeping, catching them off-guard and resulting in the high number of casualties, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'
'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'

'I hope that Macho Man agrees to debate her, because I think she will do spectacularly well in the debate.'

MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar
MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president

Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy.

93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman on Tuesday shot a perfect 25 in the last two rounds

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances