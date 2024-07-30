The huge taskforce working at Wayanad landslide





A total of three camps have been setup in Wayanad, given the situation. 12 are undergoing treatment in Kalpetta Government Hospital and 77 are in WIMS Wayanad. 8 deaths were reported in WIMS and one each in Meppadi Community Health Centre and Vythiri Taluk Hospital. 27 injured people are undergoing treatment at Meppadi CHC. 35 were reported dead and 27 are undergoing treatment at Bathery Taluk Hospital.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Secretary Sekar Kuriakose says, "The rescue is coordinated and we have sufficient forces. NDRF was prepositioned... 10 teams of fire and rescue, 200 civil defence volunteers... 3 teams of NDRF will operate and we have requested the 4th team, two teams of Defence security cops, and one Navy river crossing team. We have also requested for engineering task force from the army. We have aircraft ready to move these troops..."