Shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win Bronze
July 30, 2024  13:24
image
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event.
TOP STORIES

Ambanis Bring Indian Culture To Paris
India House is a concept by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association to bring Indian heritage to Paris.

Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax
The income tax department on Wednesday issued FAQs on changes in the capital gains tax saying the idea behind it was to simplify the tax structure and promote ease of compliance. The holding period for various asset classes for the...

'Janhvi And I Didn't Vibe'
'Two actors don't necessarily have to get along to create chemistry.'

'Someone, please come': Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting someone to come and rescue them as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel as bridges had been washed away and the roads were...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

