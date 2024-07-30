Shiromani Akali Dal expels eight rebel leaders

Shiromani Akali Dal expels eight rebel leadersJuly 30, 2024 21:50
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/File image
Adopting a tough stand against rebels, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled eight leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, for revolting against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Taking serious note of "anti-party activities" by some senior leaders "under a conspiracy", the Shiromani Akali Dal's disciplinary committee expelled Chandumajra, Kaur and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, from primary membership of the party, it said.
The party also expelled Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Surinder Singh Thekedar and Charanjit Singh Brar.
The disciplinary committee is led by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar and also includes Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Gulzar Singh Ranike.
Grewal attended the meeting while Ranike joined over the phone.
A section of senior leaders last month revolted against Badal, demanding that he step down as party chief following the Shiromani Akali Dal's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.
Among the prominent faces who revolted against Badal were Chandumajra, Kaur and Wadala, former ministers Maluka, Dhindsa, Rakhra and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur. -- PTI
