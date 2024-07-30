Rahul, Priyanka put off visit to landslide-hit Wayanad due to adverse weather





The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation."





"However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land," he added.





In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in Wayanad on Tuesday.





With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors. -- PTI

