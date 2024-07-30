RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prez to preside over governors' conference, PM to attend
July 30, 2024  17:51
President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the Conference of Governors on August 2 and 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This conference will be the first Conference of Governors to be presided over by President Murmu. 

Governors of all states will attend the conference. The Vice President; the Prime Minister; Union Ministers of Home Affairs; Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Education; Tribal Affairs; Information and Broadcasting; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Youth Affairs and Sports; Vice Chairman and CEO of NITI Aayog and other senior officials from PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, MHA and other Ministries will also participate. 

The agenda of the conference includes implementation of three criminal laws; reforms in higher education and accreditation of universities; development of focus areas like tribal areas, aspirational districts and blocks and border areas; role of Governors in campaigns like 'MYBharat', 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Ek Vriksha Maa ke Naam', and natural farming; enhancing public connect; and role of Governors in better coordination between various central agencies in the state.
