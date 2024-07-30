President Murmu to undertake 6-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste





Murmu's first destination will be Fiji where she will hold meetings with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.





"This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji," the MEA said on Murmu's August 5 to 6 trip to the island nation.





It said she is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in the country.





"The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji," the MEA said.





"On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand on August 7 to 9 at the invitation of Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand," it said.





During the State visit, she will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





President Murmu will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the MEA said in a statement. -- PTI

