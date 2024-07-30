RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Olympics opening ceremony a 'disgrace': Trump
July 30, 2024  08:58
image
Former United States president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."
 
"I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.
 
"I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace," he said in response to a question.
 
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony.
 
"Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," he said in a post on X.
 
"The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it," he wrote. -- PTI
